SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. 1,127,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.