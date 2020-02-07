SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cummins by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. 1,127,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit