SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires Shares of 5,163 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,393. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $118.26 and a one year high of $150.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

