SkyOak Wealt LLC Buys Shares of 14,121 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 289,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,537. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

