SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $601,000 in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 246,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 723,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rockwell Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

