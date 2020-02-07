SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

