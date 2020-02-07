SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 619,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,488. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

