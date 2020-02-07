SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,488. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

