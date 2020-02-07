SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,994,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,509,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

