SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 329,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.