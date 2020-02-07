SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $6,161,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 7,364,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,136,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

