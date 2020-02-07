Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Solar Capital stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $892.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 43.03% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

