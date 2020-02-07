Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.50.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.
Solar Capital stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $892.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.
In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solar Capital Company Profile
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
