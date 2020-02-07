SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 to $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.5 million to $248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.71 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.88-0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SWI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 448,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,934. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock worth $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

