SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is Vicus Capital’s 7th Largest Position

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 2.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,643. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.