Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after buying an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $123.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

