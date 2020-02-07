Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,575,000 after buying an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after buying an additional 904,253 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

