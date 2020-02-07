Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,603,959.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 874,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

