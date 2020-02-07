Spectrum Management Group Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,073,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,601. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

