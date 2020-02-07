Spectrum Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $229.33. 2,273,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $214.03. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

