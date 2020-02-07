Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $98,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $220.59. 547,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

