Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,282,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 440,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 2,812,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

