Spectrum Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,865 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.98. 981,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

