Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 29,280 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.