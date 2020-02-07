Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 29,280 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.
W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.
- On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.
- On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.
- On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.
Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
