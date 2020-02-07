Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 29,280 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.
  • On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George acquired 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $298,552.26.
  • On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.
  • On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,353.07.

Shares of FUND stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit