Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 4.5%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.58.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
