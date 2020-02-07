Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 4.5%

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was down 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.