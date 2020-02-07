Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 4.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,073,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.