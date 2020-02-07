Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.54

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $11.44. Steel Partners shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein bought 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,232.24. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 844,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William Theodore Fejes, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,830.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,992 shares of company stock valued at $167,372 over the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Steel Partners stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

