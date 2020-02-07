Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $522.32 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $522.32 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, ABCC, CoinEgg and Koineks.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,078,787,421 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, BitMart, Gate.io, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Kuna, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Koinex, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, Upbit, Liquid, RippleFox, Bittrex, Koineks, ZB.COM, Bitbns, CryptoMarket, BCEX, Binance, Bitfinex, Indodax, C2CX, Poloniex, Stellarport, Exrates, OKEx, ABCC, Kraken, Ovis, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Kryptono, Kucoin and Stronghold. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.