Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.96

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.62. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 3,725 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

