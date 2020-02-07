Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) to Reduce

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.88.

Shares of TSE BNP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.49. 123,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. Bonavista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

