Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Snap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

