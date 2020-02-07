Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,359 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 297 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in DXC Technology by 276.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DXC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

