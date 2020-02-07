StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 242 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 700,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,882,000 after purchasing an additional 643,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. 10,896,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,188. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

