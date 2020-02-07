StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.48. 1,399,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $189.21 and a 52-week high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

