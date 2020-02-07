Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective for the company.
STRT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 3,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
