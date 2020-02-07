Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 292,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

