Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,857,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,163,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 381.20, a PEG ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

