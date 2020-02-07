Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 598.57 ($7.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Insiders bought 16,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,996 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:SDRY traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 366.40 ($4.82). The stock had a trading volume of 297,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 436.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 356.60 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $300.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

