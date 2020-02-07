Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison Acquires 12,500 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

