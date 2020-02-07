T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

