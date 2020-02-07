T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $37,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,223,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 90,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.24. 723,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

