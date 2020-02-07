Tael (WABI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Tael has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $24.72, $18.11 and $4.92.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

