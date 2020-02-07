Tapestry’s (TPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 6,057,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tapestry by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

