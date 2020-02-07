Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock.

LON:THRL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.50 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.75. Target Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

