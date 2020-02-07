Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

