Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
