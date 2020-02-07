Telstra (ASX:TLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.85. Telstra shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 40,780,777 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.71.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

