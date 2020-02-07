Telstra (ASX:TLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.85. Telstra shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 40,780,777 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.71.

Telstra Company Profile (ASX:TLS)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit