Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,054 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.75. 1,798,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

