Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,195,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.06. 149,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.