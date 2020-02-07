Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,830. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

