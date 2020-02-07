Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 167 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.42. 241,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.