Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,866 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. 7,926,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

