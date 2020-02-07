Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,973 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 4,990,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

